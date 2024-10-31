European Gas Steadies as Traders Gauge Region’s Supply Balance

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices steadied near €41 a megawatt-hour as traders assess mixed weather forecasts against persistently low demand for the fuel.

Benchmark futures for December delivery were little changed on Thursday. Prices are stabilizing after intense swings earlier in the week that pushed the contracts to the highest levels this year before they receded on Wednesday.

Gas traders are slowing down to assess the impact colder weather might have on demand for the fuel, as some forecast models point to a drop in temperatures toward the middle of November. While an increase in gas use for heating could deplete the region’s storage facilities faster, consumption in the region’s biggest economy is still expected to disappoint.

A plethora of other risks also loom large, including steeper competition with other parts of the world for liquefied natural gas cargoes. The upcoming end of a Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement could also impact the balance of supplies heading into the new year.

A halt to those flows may result in Europe’s gas inventories ending winter only about 30% full, Citigroup Inc. strategist Anthony Yuen said, compared to more than 50% at the end of the last two winters. Storage facilities are currently 95% full.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were little changed at €41.30 a megawatt-hour at 9:04 a.m. in Amsterdam.

