Scholz Calls for Snap Vote in Germany After Firing Finance Chief

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a confidence vote on Jan. 15 and said he wants a snap election by the end of March.

The move came after the chancellor dismissed his Finance Minister Christian Lindner, stripping the three-party alliance of its parliamentary majority.

“Too often Lindner blocked solutions, too often he misused my trust,” Scholz said in remarks Thursday evening. “Lindner is about the short-term survival of his party. Such egoism is totally incomprehensible.”

The conservative CDU/CSU alliance under Friedrich Merz is currently leading in opinion polls with more than 30% of the vote and would be in prime position to win an early ballot, restoring it to power after it lost to Scholz’s SPD three years ago.

His move wasn’t unexpected given sustained coalition bickering over the 2025 budget and how to tackle the challenges facing Europe’s biggest economy.

Scholz argued that the Germany needs “more financial wiggle room” to deal with the difficulties it confronts.

“The situation is serious. There’s a war in Europe, increasing tensions in the Middle East, the economy is stagnating,” Scholz said. “Companies need support now.”

Scholz and his ministers have presented a dysfunctional image in recent weeks, holding rival meetings with industry groups and labor officials and publishing conflicting policy papers resembling campaign manifestos.

A particular bone of contention is Lindner’s insistence on Germany sticking rigidly to rules limiting new borrowing. That has irritated Scholz’s SPD and the Greens, who favor expanding debt to fund initiatives like tackling climate change and strengthening the military.

Speculation that Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s US election and the potential shockwaves for global policy making would spur Scholz and his partners to soldier on in government for the sake of stability proved wide of the mark.

The FDP is currently polling as low as 3%, down from 11.5% in the 2021 election, putting it in danger of missing the 5% threshold for getting into parliament.

Although the gap is likely to narrow, the latest opinion polls suggest that backing for Merz’s CDU/CSU is more than twice as high as support for Scholz’s party. The SPD is at about 16% in third place, behind the far-right Alternative for Germany in second with around 17%.

The Greens are at about 11% in fourth, while a new far-left party — the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht — is fifth with roughly 8%.

--With assistance from Alexander Weber.

(Updates with call for snap election in the first paragraph.)

