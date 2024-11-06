WSP Global sees third-quarter earnings rise to $203.6 million

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says its third-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders were $203.6 million, up from $156.2 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says revenues for the quarter were $3.98 billion, up from $3.6 billion during the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.63, up from $1.25 a year earlier.

WSP says its backlog as of Sept. 28 reached a new record of $14.8 billion.

The company revised its outlook for the full year higher, saying net revenues are now expected to be between $11.8 billion and $12.1 billion.

It also announced the appointment of Mark Naysmith as global chief operating officer, effective in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

The Canadian Press