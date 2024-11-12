Saudi Arabia Starts Carbon Trading Market to Unlock Financing

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia started a carbon-trading market, launching the program a day after climate negotiators secured a major breakthrough by agreeing rules for a United Nations-administered global emissions market.

Over 2.5 million tons of carbon credits will be auctioned on the kingdom’s Voluntary Carbon Market Co. exchange from Tuesday, according to a statement. The trading, that will include credits from 17 countries, will help fund climate projects across the global south and also support Saudi Arabia’s net zero emission goals, it said.

Supporters of carbon markets argue they unlock billions of dollars in financing, while allowing polluters to be able to meet their climate goals by buying credits from projects that cut emissions. But global demand for credits has been dampened in recent years after allegations of greenwashing.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi was the first to launch a carbon exchange but the company running the platform closed its operations last month after only one year. Governments in the region don’t require companies to compulsorily offset their emissions.

The Saudi Arabian platform — which is targeting becoming one of the largest voluntary carbon markets in the world by 2030 — will in the first auction include credits from climate projects in countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Vietnam.

The company running the platform previously held two rounds of voluntary carbon credit auctions, first in Riyadh and then in Nairobi. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owns 80% of the firm, while the stock exchange owner Tadawul Group holds 20%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.