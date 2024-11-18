EU Gives Rwanda Extra €20 Million to Fight Terror in Mozambique

(Bloomberg) -- The European Council agreed to provide the Rwanda Defence Force with an additional €20 million to support its deployment in Mozambique, where it’s helping to fight an Islamic State-backed insurgency.

The funds will go toward personal equipment and strategic airlift costs, the EU institution said in a statement on Monday. The financing is in addition to the same amount the EU previously committed in December 2022.

Rwandan forces in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province have played a pivotal role in pushing back the insurgency since late 2021 in an area where the violence has for years delayed a $20 billion liquefied natural-gas export project that TotalEnergies SE is leading.

“The presence of the Rwanda Defence Force troops has been instrumental to make progress and remains key,” said Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. “This top-up measure is a testimony of the EU’s support to ‘African solutions for African problems’.”

