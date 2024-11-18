Former Malawian Central Bank Chief Readies a Run For President

(Bloomberg) -- Malawi’s third-largest party chose former central bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe as its new leader, meaning he’ll be its presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

The United Transformation Movement hasn’t had a permanent leader since Vice President Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash in June. Kabambe joined the party just four months ago and secured the top post by a wide margin, seeing off challenges from two of its founders.

Kabambe, 51, served as governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi from 2017 to 2020 and previously worked as a government economist. He was arrested alongside former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekhain 2021 and charged with falsifying economic data with the intention of misleading the International Monetary Fund.

Malawi’s High Court dismissed the case against Mwanamvekha in January due to insufficient evidence, but the lawsuit against Kabambe remains outstanding. He denies wrongdoing.

