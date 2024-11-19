BOE’s Bailey Says Employer Tax Rises Warrant Gradual Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s move to raise taxes on employers means the Bank of England will have to take a cautious approach in easing borrowing costs as it monitors the effect on the economy, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said.

Employers could choose to react to the hike in their National Insurance contributions — which raises the cost of employment — by raising prices charged to consumers, absorbing the costs themselves, reducing the pace of wage rises or by cutting hiring, Bailey said on Tuesday in his annual report to Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

“There are different ways in which the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions announced in the Autumn Budget could play out in the economy,” Bailey said. “A gradual approach to removing monetary policy restraint will help us to observe how this plays out, along with other risks to the inflation outlook.”

Bailey’s remarks highlight how Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ budget last month complicates an already uncertain economic picture for the UK, where inflation is expected to rise above the bank’s 2% target after a brief stint below that level when new figures are published on Wednesday. If her move on the payroll tax ultimately feeds into rising prices, that will likely mean the Bank has to keep interest rates higher for longer, which would weigh on the Labour government’s defining goal of stimulating growth.

