California Child Tests Positive for Bird Flu, Officials Say

(Bloomberg) -- A child in California has tested positive for bird flu, and is recovering at home with mild upper respiratory tract symptoms, state health officials said.

Samples are being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the diagnosis, the California Department of Public Health said in a statement. There is no evidence of human-to-human spread of the virus, the agency said.

The child also was infected with other respiratory viruses that could have caused the symptoms, the state agency said. The risk to the public remains low, it said.

The child didn’t have any known contact with an infected animal, and officials are investigating whether there was any exposure to wild birds.

