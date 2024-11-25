Biden Offers $4.9 Billion In Financing for Grain Belt Power Line

Power transmission lines in Austin, Texas, US, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Texas grid repeatedly has suffered from tight electricity supplies in the past two years as extreme weather and surging power demand stress aging infrastructure. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is offering a $4.9 billion conditional loan guarantee for a high-voltage transmission line project spanning Kansas to Missouri.

The funding being offered to Grain Belt Express LLC could be overturned by the incoming Trump administration if not finalized by the Jan. 20 inauguration. The 2,500-megawatt line, being developed by privately held Invenergy LLC, would connect multiple regional power networks and strengthen grid reliance, the Energy Department said on Monday.

Long-distance lines are needed to cart robust but remote solar and wind power to cities — and to help boost electric capacity at a time of mounting demand.

