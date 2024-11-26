Husky Midstream Weighs Canadian Dollar Bond Sale This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Husky Midstream LP, a pipeline company, is looking at selling at least C$400 million ($284 million) of Canadian dollar bonds as early as this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is talking to fixed income investors in a roadshow in Montreal and Toronto, Bloomberg reported last week. Husky last week received an issuer rating of BBB with a stable trend from Morningstar DBRS, according to a statement from the ratings firm.

A representative from Husky didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

