Russia Targets Ukraine’s Power System With New Missile Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- The sound of explosions could be heard in Kyiv Thursday morning as Russia targeted Ukraine’s power system in a new air assault, the second large-scale barrage this month.

Russian forces attacked infrastructure throughout Ukraine, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook, without elaborating on damage. The power-grid operator announced emergency electricity cuts across the country, including in the capital Kyiv.

The country’s air force said multiple groups of cruise missiles and drones were entering Ukraine’s airspace.

“They have been stockpiling missiles for strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, for the war on civilians during the cold,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Administration, said on Telegram Thursday morning.

Missiles also targeted northwestern Ukraine, with some damage reported in Volyn region, which also had emergency power cuts, regional governor Ivan Rudnytskyi said on Telegram.

The attack was the second large-scale barrage this month after Russia launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones on Nov. 17.

Russia continued its creeping advance along the frontline, making gains in the Khariv and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, according to the DeepState map service that’s maintained in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. They also re-captured Daryino village in Russia’s Kursk region where Russian troops seek to oust Ukrainian forces from an area captured in a surprise incursion earlier this year.

