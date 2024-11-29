European Stocks Pause as Tariff Risks, French Politics Weigh

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were steady on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts amid worries over trade tariffs and recent political turmoil in France, with the government struggling to approve the budget.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed by 08:18 a.m. London time. Autos, telecoms and utilities sectors were the biggest laggards. Miners were a bright spot, gaining on the back of strong iron ore prices, which were set for a second weekly gain on hopes that China would deploy more stimulus before the end of the year.

Deal-making news continued to drive moves among individual stocks. Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group Plc rose for a second day following a Financial Times report that Aviva Plc has begun to reach out directly to shareholders of the insurer. Delivery Hero SE shares fell after the food delivery firm set the price for its Middle Eastern unit’s initial public offering at the top of the range.

The region’s equities have gained just 0.2% this month as concerns over President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans and France’s budget woes have dented sentiment. US stocks have far outperformed Europe this year, with the S&P 500 Index up 26% in 2024 while the Stoxx 600 Index has only managed a 5.8% gain.

“The European equity market is a bit complex in the sense that it suffers from a lack of visibility,” said Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers, noting that the main concerns for investors include Trump’s tariff plans as well as political upheaval in France and Germany.

Eyes will also be on euro-area inflation data due later in the session, to see whether any pick-up in prices could have an impact on the direction of interest rates as policymakers look to loosen monetary policy.

