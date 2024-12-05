French Poll Shows Majority Want Presidential Election in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of French people want Emmanuel Macron to resign and advance the presidential election scheduled for 2027 to next year, according to a poll by Cluster17 for Le Point magazine.

Some opposition lawmakers have called for the president to step down after his government was toppled in a no-confidence vote on Wednesday.

According to the poll carried out between the proposal of a censure motion on Monday and the fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government, 54% of French people are in favor of Macron resigning.

The president said earlier this week he won’t resign before his second five-year term ends in 2027.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose party’s votes were pivotal in toppling Barnier, has refrained from demanding the president leave office. On Wednesday, she said it is up to Macron and his conscience to decide.

