GE Vernova Identified Manufacturing ‘Deviation’ at Blade Factory

(Bloomberg) -- GE Vernova Inc. plans to reinspect every offshore wind-turbine blade the company has ever produced after finding a “material deviation” at the factory that supplied the component that broke this month at a project under construction.

“We should have identified this prior to shipping” the blade, Chief Executive Officer Scott Strazik said in an interview Wednesday.

The company is facing scrutiny after a massive blade fell into the ocean July 13 at the project in Massachusetts. Strazik said there’s no sign of a design flaw in its Haliade-X offshore turbine, but it’s halting production at the Gaspe, Canada, plant while the company inspects its blades.

“The blade left the factory with insufficient bonding — the glue,” Strazik said.

The Gaspe plant in Quebec has made about 150 offshore blades to date, including most of the blades for the Vineyard Wind project that experienced the blade failure. It’s been in production since 2006.

Debris continues to wash ashore following the incident south of Martha’s Vineyard. It temporarily closed beaches on Nantucket island, one of America’s premiere vacation destinations for well-heeled travelers.

