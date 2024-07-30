Arabica Coffee Holds Near Three-Week Low on Easing Supply Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Arabica futures traded near the lowest in three weeks as traders assess better weather conditions in top-grower Brazil, along with accelerating shipments that have helped ease supply tightness.

The most-active contract fell as much as 0.9% in New York. Prices have slipped as the “frost premium starts to be removed from the market and the risk of sub-zero temperatures diminishes,” traders at Sucafina SA said in a note.

“Improving coffee flow aided by Brazil’s strong harvest has begun to ease global supply concerns,” they added. As of last week, Brazil’s arabica coffee harvest was about 81% complete, ahead of last year’s 74% pace.

Futures have dropped more than 8% after reaching a two-year high in mid-July. Forecasts of rains in the coming months have helped alleviate supply fears, though prices remain historically high for the time of year.

Robusta futures have also eased as strong Brazilian exports smooth the supply gaps in the market and help rebuild certified stockpiles held in exchange warehouses, according to Judith Ganes, president of New York-based J. Ganes Consulting.

“The continued high prices and attractive exchange rate though could be causing some front loading of exports to take advantage of the current market conditions,” she said.

