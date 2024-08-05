Good Monsoon Rains Help Indian Farmers Plant More Rice, Pulses

(Bloomberg) -- India’s farmers expanded planted areas for rice and pulses, helped by higher-than-average rains during the first half of the four-month monsoon season.

Rice has been planted on about 27.7 million hectares (68.4 million acres), up 5.3% from a year earlier, according to a statement from the farm ministry on Friday. India is the world’s biggest exporter of the food grain.

The area allocated to pulses rose to 11.1 million hectares, a jump of 11% from a year earlier. Sowing of corn and oilseeds also increased.

The country’s monsoon runs from June to September and rains are so far 6% above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Farmers usually begin sowing the monsoon crop in late May, and harvest it starting in late September.

Area for major crops:

NOTE: Corn figures are also included in total coarse cereals; oilseeds total adds soybeans and peanuts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.