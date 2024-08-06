Bayer Sales Surprise on Demand for New Cancer, Kidney Drugs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: In this photo illustration, Xarelto is made available to customers at the New City Halsted Pharmacy on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Xarelto is one of 10 prescription drugs that will be subject to Medicare price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. The other drugs include Entresto, Eliquis, Jardiance, Enbrel, Januvia, Farxiga, Imbruvica, Stelara and Fiasp. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG’s sales beat estimates for the quarter aided by strong demand for new cancer and kidney medicines.

Group revenue reached €11.1 billion ($12.2 billion) in the second quarter, the German company said in a statement Tuesday. That was ahead of the €10.9 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Bayer reiterated its 2024 earnings forecast.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson is trying to win back the confidence of investors following years of crisis at the German conglomerate. The Texas native joined Bayer last spring and has bet his tenure on the premise that the best way to revive the company’s fortunes is to improve its three divisions — which are focused on pharmaceuticals, consumer health and agriculture — rather than split them apart.

Each of the divisions had bright spots in the second quarter. The crop science business posted sales of nearly €5 billion, slightly ahead of estimates, thanks in part to robust North American demand for glyphosate-based products like the controversial weedkiller Roundup.

Consumer health, Bayer’s smallest unit, performed roughly in line with expectations. It saw strong demand for digestive health products, offsetting weaker sales of allergy and cold medicines, the company said.

Bayer’s pharma division was the biggest surprise on the sales front, thanks to growing demand for its new drugs, Nubeqa for cancer and kidney medicine Kerendia. Meanwhile, older eye medicine Eylea topped estimates with higher sales. Bayer is facing new competition for that medicine along with its older blockbuster blood thinner, Xarelto.

Bayer raised its 2024 sales outlook for the pharma unit. It now expects revenue to stay flat or even grow slightly, better than the previous guidance that anticipated falling sales.

The company faces plenty of challenges ahead. Among other things, it’s grappling with litigation in the US for products like the herbicide Roundup, which it inherited with the $63 billion Monsanto takeover in 2018. Plaintiffs claim the product causes cancer, while Bayer insists it’s safe.

Bayer shares are down 48% in the last 12 months through Monday’s close and more than 70% since it acquired Monsanto in 2018. The stock is trading at levels last seen in 2005.

