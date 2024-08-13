UK Energy Regulator Signs Off on £3.4 Billion Electricity ‘Superhighway’

(Bloomberg) -- UK energy regulator Ofgem gave the green light to a £3.4 billion ($4.4 billion) funding package to build a proposed electricity “superhighway” under the North Sea.

The project entails laying a 500-kilometer (311-mile) cable between Scotland and northern England to power as many as 2 million homes, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday. It’s the first of 26 projects in Ofgem’s fast-track funding process for offshore wind power.

Construction of the so-called Eastern Green Two venture is expected to begin later this year, with the project operational in 2029.

