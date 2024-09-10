Berkshire Partners on Clean Energy Project for Aerospace Site

Solar panels at the Cascadilla Community Solar Farm, owned by Cornell University, in Dryden, New York, US, on Monday, April 10, 2023. US college costs just keep climbing and the increase is pushing the annual price for the upcoming academic year at Ivy League schools toward yet another hold-on-to-your-mortarboard mark. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s energy division is partnering with a battery storage company to develop one of the largest solar and storage projects in the US for a manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

The project with Powin Energy Corp. will supply clean energy to a factory that makes titanium products for the aerospace industry, Powin Chief Executive Officer Jeff Waters said in an interview at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California. Powin will supply 50 megawatts of lithium iron phosphate batteries that can discharge electricity for up to 12 hours, Waters said. Berkshire will oversee the construction and operation of the system, which will include 106 megawatts of solar power.

The announcement comes as US grids struggle to meet soaring demand for electricity from factories and data centers, while keeping a lid on carbon emissions. Longer duration batteries such as the type provided by Powin allow for nearly round-the-clock emissions-free energy supply.

Portland, Oregon-based Powin said the project qualifies for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

