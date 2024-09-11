Singapore-Traded Grand Venture Technology Eyes Second Listing in Malaysia

Statue of bull and bear are seen at the Bursa Malaysia (stock exchange) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, April 25, 2013. Photo: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore-based Grand Venture Technology Ltd., which produces components for semiconductor makers and other industries, is targeting a second listing in Malaysia, according to people familiar with the matter.

GVT is working with advisers for a listing as soon as 2025 the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. It is considering a listing by introduction, meaning it wouldn’t be raising funds, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing, the people said.

Representatives for GVT and Bursa Malaysia declined to comment.

GVT’s shares are down about 7% in Singapore over the past 12 months and some 60% lower than a peak three years ago, giving the company a market value of S$188 million ($145 million). GVT is aiming for a higher valuation by listing in Kuala Lumpur, where IPOs have been on the rise this year, the people said.

The IPO would extend a reversal in a trend of Malaysia-based companies seeking listings in Singapore, which is viewed as more of a financial hub with access to global investors. UMS Holdings Ltd., another Singapore-listed maker of semiconductor components, said in July it was also considering a second listing in Malaysia to widen its investor base and boost the liquidity of its shares.

Singapore has had only had one listing this year, with Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte. raising $20 million, while IPOs in Malaysia have brought in $1.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Founded in 2012, GVT makes parts such as sheet metal components and modules for semiconductor, life sciences, aerospace, medical and other industries, its website shows. Its revenue for the first half of 2024 rose 27% from a year earlier to S$68 million, with sales from the semiconductor segment contributing to half of that, the company said in a filing. Net profit was S$4.3 million.

