South African Corn Export Forecast Raised to 1.9 Million Tons

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Agricultural Business Chamber has raised its forecast for the country’s corn exports for the year ending April 2025 to 1.9 million tons.

The increase, from a previous estimate of 1.85 million tons, is due to higher-than-expected stocks carried over from the last season, Wandile Sihlobo, the chamber’s chief economist, said in a statement sent to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Of the exports 1.2 million tons will likely be yellow corn and 700,000 tons white corn, the chamber said. It’s still a significant decline from last season’s shipments of 3.4 million tons.

