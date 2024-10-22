Solar Wafer Makers Can Tap 25% Tax Credit With New Treasury Rule

(Bloomberg) -- Solar wafer manufacturing projects in the US will qualify for a 25% tax credit under a new rule that could unlock investment in domestic production of the equipment.

So far, the US has struggled to foster domestic manufacturing of crystalline silicon wafers used in making solar panels, despite a series of plans for new cell- and panel-making factories spurred by the 2022 climate law known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The new Treasury Department rule unexpectedly extends the reach of an investment tax credit created under a separate law known as the US Chips and Science Act that’s meant to nurture a local semiconductor supply chain. Under the policy, both semiconductor and solar wafers will qualify for the credit, the Treasury Department said.

The move comes as some US solar manufacturers push for new tariffs to counter alleged unfair subsidization and pricing of cells and panels imported from Southeast Asia.

The Treasury Department said it adopted the expanded tax credit approach “due to specific supply chain and national security considerations regarding the production of solar wafers.” In a news release, the Treasury Department emphasized it is working with other agencies “to evaluate additional options to further the administration’s goal of incentivizing domestic production of the full solar supply chain.”

