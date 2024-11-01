Palm Oil Surges to Two-Year High on Firm Exports And Crude Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rallied for a third day to its highest level in more than two years on strong demand amid concerns over tightening supply.

Shipments in October from palm oil’s second largest producer Malaysia climbed 11% from the month before on stronger exports to India, China and the EU, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

The world’s most widely used cooking oil also tracked gains in crude oil, which boosted palm’s appeal as a biofuel feedstock. Palm oil is set to get an additional demand boost from Indonesia early next year, when the nation plans to increase the volume of tropical oil used in its biofuel mix.

The strong demand, coupled with supply woes in part due to aging trees, has pushed palm oil up more than 30% so far this year.

With increased seasonal consumption, constrained supply and more biodiesel support, the rally could extend through the first quarter of 2025, said Abdul Hameed, director of sales at Manzoor Trading Co. in Lahore.

