Temasek Trust Invests $50 Million in HSBC-Held Tekoma Energy

A signage of Temasek Holdings Pte., at the launch of Temasek Review 2022 in Singapore, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Temaseks portfolio jumps 5.8% on fiscal year to $287 billion, and the company sees rising risk of mild US recession into 2023. Photographer: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Temasek Trust agreed to invest $50 million in an HSBC Asset Management-owned Japanese solar energy company.

ABC Impact, a unit of the Singapore firm, will acquire a stake in Tokyo-based Tekoma Energy, spokespeople for ABC Impact and HSBC confirmed. Tekoma will use the new fund to develop and upscale solar photovoltaics projects.

Impact investing has been one of the most talked strategies among global funds. While in Asia managers are trying to expand their impact investing portfolio, funds in Europe and the US are dealing with stricter rules regarding standards and disclosure practices.

Tekoma started in Japan in 2013 and expanded to Taiwan in 2018. HSBC’s energy transition infrastructure team first acquired the firm in 2023.

ABC Impact manages more than $850 million. It secured some $550 million for its second impact fund in January. Temasek Trust receives its funding primarily from Temasek Holdings Pte.

HSBC Asset Management has $765 billion in portfolio as of the end of September. It manages $70 billion in strategies on environmental, social and governance, as well as sustainability in 2023.

--With assistance from Low De Wei.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.