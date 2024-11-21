Deere Sees Lower 2025 Profit With Farmers Still Not Spending

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s top farm machinery maker, expects lower-than-expected profits next year with few signs that growers are ready to start buying more tractors.

The sector has been suffering as sales have dropped from peak levels of 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent crop prices soaring and gave farmers more to spend on gear.

Deere’s net income for fiscal 2025 will be between $5 billion and $5.5 billion, the company said Thursday in its first outlook for the coming year. That’s below analyst estimates for $5.83 billion compiled by Bloomberg, and down from $7.1 billion in the fiscal year just ended.

“Amid significant market challenges this year, we proactively adjusted our business operations to better align with the current environment,” Chief Executive Officer John May said in a statement.

While fourth-quarter earnings per-share were down 45% from a year earlier, they managed to top estimates. The company’s shares rose about 1.7% before the start of regular trading in New York.

Overall, results for the maker of iconic green and yellow tractors wrap up a tough quarter for the industry. Rivals CNH Industrial NV and AGCO Corp. earlier this month reduced their sales forecasts as results missed estimates.

Deere has been shifting into high-tech machines such as autonomous plows and a sprayer that automatically detects weeds. However, farmers who recently harvested crops with grain and oilseed prices trading near four-year lows have been putting off machinery purchases after many upgraded in 2022.

US sales of agriculture tractors continued their decline in October, falling about 14% from the previous year, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers said in a report.

Deere expects sales in its largest production and precision agriculture segment to be down about 15% in fiscal 2025, while prices are seen up 1%.

Traders and executives have been looking for an end to the industry downturn. Farmer sentiment bounced in October on optimism that economic conditions will improve, according to the Purdue University and CME Group’s Ag Economy Barometer. CNH, whose brands include red Case IH and blue New Holland tractors, earlier this month said 2025 could be the bottom of the cycle as dealer inventories remain too high.

Still, there is wide uncertainty over the impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies. He has threatened tariffs on any products Deere makes in Mexico and sells in the US — a potential wild card even as farmer sentiment recently has been rising.

