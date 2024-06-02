(Bloomberg) -- Companies including Toyota Motor Corp. have informed Japan’s transport ministry of irregularities at their firms, following a series of safety tests violations by Toyota group affiliates, Yomiuri reported.

The transport ministry instructed 23 automakers and 62 equipment manufacturers to conduct a new internal investigation in January to February and to report whether any data falsification or other violations occurred over the past 10 years. The ministry and automakers including Toyota are planning to announce their findings as early as Monday, the paper said, without providing details.

A spokesman for Toyota said the company hasn’t made an announcement on the matter.

Toyota saw several production halts after fraud was identified at two units. In December, an internal probe of Daihatsu Motor Co. showed that most of its vehicles had not been properly tested for collision safety. Toyota Industries Corp. also suspended all engine shipments in January after an investigation revealed it had falsified power output figures.

