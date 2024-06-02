(Bloomberg) -- Japanese companies trimmed capital investment in the first quarter, a result that likely indicates revised data due next week will continue to show the economy contracted in the period.

Capital expenditures on goods excluding software fell 0.5% in the three months through March from the previous quarter, the finance ministry reported Monday. Manufacturers led the decline, cutting spending by 3% from the prior quarter, while service-sector firms boosted spending a tad. From a year earlier, overall outlays rose a weaker-than-expected 6.8%.

Corporate profits increased 15.1% from a year earlier, almost double the consensus estimate, while sales advanced by 2.3%.

The data will feed into revised gross domestic product figures for the period due on June 10, days before the Bank of Japan’s next policy decision. The initial results showed GDP contracted at an annualized pace of 2% after a flat reading for the previous quarter. That outcome stretched the streak of quarters without growth to three.

Weak corporate investment bodes ill both for the economy and the central bank as it indicates companies are concerned about persistent inflation and uncertainties in the global economy.

The cautious stance stands in contrast to the March decision by many large companies to offer workers the biggest wage increases in three decades this fiscal year. The pay hike deal reached between companies and the nation’s largest umbrella group for unions was a key factor behind the central bank’s historic interest rate hike that month.

Now policymakers are attempting to discern if more companies have shaken off their long-held tendency to channel earnings into savings in order to prepare for downturns. After two years of inflation that matched or exceeded the BOJ’s 2% inflation target, authorities are hopeful that a virtuous cycle in which companies boost pay while passing on rising costs to consumers via price hikes will kick into gear.

The BOJ is monitoring progress over this shift particularly among service companies, which have traditionally resisted pressure to raise prices out of fear of losing market share to competitors.

(Updates with details from the report)

