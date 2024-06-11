(Bloomberg) -- Japanese government bonds have become the worst-performing sovereign debt in Asia-Pacific due to concern that the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy moves have become less predictable than its peers.

JGBs have lost about 3% this year, overtaking Singapore as the sharpest declining bonds in the region, according to the Bloomberg Global Return Index. By contrast, returns on government bonds of Australia and New Zealand have touched positive territory since the beginning of June, partly on the perception that the policy guidelines of their central banks are clearly stated.

“For JGBs, the difficulty in predicting policy has led to increased volatility, and foreign investors outside the ‘JGB village’ may not be able to keep up,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “It’s becoming unclear whether the BOJ’s policy target is prices or something else.”

While Japan’s bond market generally reacted calmly when the BOJ ended its its negative interest rate policy and yield-curve control program in March, some foreign investors that had backed away from predicting a policy change that month may have suffered losses on their debt positions, Omori said. If the BOJ’s guidelines continue to lack specificity, making it harder to price in policy moves, JGBs may be shunned by overseas investors and debt yields may rise further.

The BOJ is broadly expected to discuss reducing bond buying at a policy meeting ending Friday, with some investors predicting that the central bank may also lay the groundwork for raising interest rates next month. That may put increased selling pressure on JGBs.

