(Bloomberg) -- Kanastra, a Brazilian startup that supplies back-office technology for asset-backed securities funds, raised $21 million in a Series A round led by Kaszek, the largest Latin American-based venture capital firm.

The round follows an earlier seed investment of $13 million led by Valor Capital along with Quona Capital and QED Investors.

Kanastra has grown 10-fold in the past year and is vying to be the go-to product for the 1 trillion reais ($189 billion) asset-backed funds and securities market in Brazil, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Mapeli said in an interview. After running his own asset manager with partner Manuel Netto and getting frustrated by the poor service and products to structure deals, they began building their own technology firm.

“We did a quick diagnosis and called some institutional investors and asked what they thought and they said, ‘Man, for the love of God, please build more,’” Mapeli said. “We realized we were facing a much bigger opportunity with real hurdles and a business that was scalable.”

The growth of asset-backed securities — especially of debt funds known as FIDCs — has exploded recently in Brazil. Kanastra has helped structure 130 vehicles worth about 7 billion reais for clients including Itau, XP, Banco Votorantim and Patria, Mapeli said.

Founded in 2022, Kanastra combines the tech platform with regulatory licenses, providing automation of operations, as well as data and analytic tools. The company, with close to 100 employees, also offers banking services like escrow accounts and payments.

While there are competitors, none provides all of the services Kanastra offers, Mapeli said. Revenue is created through charging basis points on the amount under management on a recurring monthly basis during the life of the product.

The investment from Kaszek was its first from a nearly $1 billion fund it raised last year for Latin America tech firms.

Mapeli, 29, who like his co-founder Netto is from Uberlandia, Minas Gerais state, studied at Oxford University and worked at BNP Paribas SA before returning to Brazil to work with Boston Consulting Group. He also spent a year at SoftBank Group Corp.

“We have top regulation for the industry and a domestic pool of capital that’s very strong,” Mapeli said. “FIDCs continue to boom. It’s been growing at 25% for the past 15 years and everyone thought with higher interest rates it would slow down but that hasn’t happened.”

(Adds details of banking services in sixth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of FIDC.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.