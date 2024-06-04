(Bloomberg) -- Labour marginally widened its lead over the governing Conservatives as opposition leader Keir Starmer prepares to go head-to-head against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the first leadership debate of the UK general election campaign.

Labour’s lead widened to 22.3 points on Tuesday from 21.5 points Monday, according to Bloomberg’s polling composite — a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies.

Sunak is reeling from a double blow on Monday. First, the populist right-wing politician Nigel Farage took charge of the Reform UK party and said he would stand in the July 4 election — a reversal of his previous stance. Less than an hour later, YouGov released modeling that suggests Labour is on course for a landslide win, with the Tories set to sink to their worst defeat in more than a century.

The prime minister — who has spent the campaign rolling out policies designed to shore up right-wing support for the Conservatives — will face Starmer on Tuesday at 9 pm in a televised debate on ITV. The opposition leader, for his part, has sought to appeal to centrist voters by annexing policy territory more typically occupied by the Tories — including by stressing his security credentials and economic prudence.

