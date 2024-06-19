(Bloomberg) -- With 15 days to go until polling day, the UK’s minor parties are having a good electoral campaign so far, with Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls on Wednesday putting the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK at their highest ratings since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the surprise early election four weeks ago.

Reform UK — which published its so-called “contract with the people” earlier this week — continued its surge since Brexit architect Nigel Farage entered the fray last month declaring his candidacy and taking over the party leadership, rising to 14.5% on Wednesday from 14.4% a day earlier, according to the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. That’s a fresh record in a data series stretching back to January 2021. Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats on Wednesday edged up to 10.8%, their highest rating since the end of last year,

Sunak’s Conservatives, meanwhile, remained near their all-time low in the series on 21.2%, while Labour Leader Keir Starmer remained on course to enter Downing Street after the July 4 election, with his party falling a fraction to 42.5% — while still maintaining a healthy lead in excess of 20 points over the governing party.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.