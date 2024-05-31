Live Nation Says Hacker Is Trying to Sell User Data on Dark Web

(Bloomberg) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc., the largest ticket seller and concert promoter, said its Ticketmaster database may have been hacked by someone who’s now offering to sell customer data on the dark web.

The company notified law enforcement about the possible breach and is cooperating, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Live Nation was sued last week by the US government, which accused the company of monopolistic practices. The company has denied the claims.

It first detected unauthorized activity on May 20 and launched an investigation with industry leading forensic investigators. On May 27, a “criminal threat actor offered what is alleged to be company data for sale via the dark web.”

Live Nation said that as of the filing it doesn’t believe the incident will have a material impact on its finances or operations, but it continues to evaluate the risks. Remediation efforts are continuing.

