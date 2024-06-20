(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s party gained some ground ahead of the French legislative election, although it still trails behind the far-right National Rally party and the leftist alliance, according to a poll of voting intentions published on Thursday.

Macron’s group would get 22% support, in third place after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, with 34%, and an alliance of left-wing parties, with 29%, according to the survey by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI, Le Figaro and Sud Radi. Macron’s group has been hovering around 18% in previous polls.

The pollster interviewed 1,861 adults online between June 18 and 20. The margin of error was around 2.3 points.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The far-right and leftist groups faced a hostile reception from France’s business leaders Thursday as they sought to defend their economic programs.

