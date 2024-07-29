Oil Trades Near Six-Week Low as Demand Fears Offset Mideast Risk

An oil storage tank beyond pipelines at the Duna oil refinery, operated by MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc, in Szazhalombatta, Hungary, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said there was no consensus among European Union leaders on banning Russian oil but signaled he was ready to agree if the bloc guarantees his country still receives the fuel via a pipeline and other measures in case that avenue is disrupted. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near a six-week low as positive Chinese economic data and renewed tension in the Middle East remained overshadowed by doubts over global demand.

Brent futures were little changed near $81 a barrel, following a third weekly decline. China’s industrial profits grew at a faster year-on-year pace in June than a month earlier, showing the resilience of manufacturing. Israel attacked Hezbollah targets on Sunday and threatened further retaliation for an earlier rocket strike that killed 12 children, while indicating it was still open to a proposed Gaza truce.

Despite the upbeat signals for consumption from Beijing and potential dangers to supplies in the Middle East, sentiment in the oil market remains subdued. Earlier this month, China reported its weakest economic growth in five quarters, while oil import volumes have faltered amid the slow return of refiners from maintenance.

“Concerns around China’s economy have broadly weighed on energy commodity prices,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Melbourne.

Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will hold an online monitoring meeting on Thursday, and delegates have said they’re unlikely to make any recommendations on tentative plans to start restoring output in the fourth quarter. The market is split on whether the cartel will proceed with the scheduled output hike.

Crude prices are modestly higher this year, helped by OPEC+’s supply discipline and expectations that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs. An interest-rate decision from the US central bank is due Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US has “serious concerns” about the results of the election in Venezuela, after Nicolas Maduro was reelected as the OPEC member’s president for six more years.

