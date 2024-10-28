Oil Recovers After 6% Plunge as Focus Moves Back to Supply

Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, discusses plunging oil prices after Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Iran avoided any key oil and nuclear sites.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered after tumbling the most in more than two years on Monday, as the wipeout of a geopolitical premium in prices shifted traders’ gaze back to supplies and key upcoming events including the US election.

Brent rose above $72 a barrel after plummeting 6.1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded around $68. Israel signaled it was open to a short truce in Gaza in exchange for the release of a small number of hostages, following a retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend that spared the OPEC producer’s oil infrastructure.

In a sign that war risk is fading, the premium of bullish oil call options over the opposite puts has narrowed sharply. A gauge of implied volatility for Brent also fell to the lowest in almost a month on Monday, and a swath of contracts expired worthless as prices cooled.

The unwinding of a war premium for oil has put weak fundamentals back into the spotlight — notably poor Chinese demand growth and plentiful supply. The market is heading into a crucial period, with a tight US presidential election looming, and OPEC+ planning to start unwinding voluntary production cuts from December.

“As geopolitics retreats, supply and demand trends are moving into focus,” said Norbert Ruecker, an analyst at Julius Baer. “Oil supplies are set to swell next year, while oil politics could bring downside risks.”

Also see: Oil Traders Split on Whether OPEC+ Will Hike Supply in December

A slew of economic data from the US this week, including on growth and employment, should give clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.