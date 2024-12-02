Oil Rises With Focus on OPEC+ Supply Meeting and China Stimulus

Here's what's likely to be discussed at the OPEC+ meeting as oil holds steady in thin trading. Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston breaks it down.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose ahead of an OPEC+ supply meeting, buoyed by hopes the group will refrain from hiking output and that China will approve more stimulus.

Brent crude traded near $73 a barrel as China’s top leaders plan to map out economic targets and stimulus for 2025 at a gathering next Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is making progress towards an agreement to delay its oil-production revival by another three months. The alliance is due to finalize plans at an online meeting on Thursday.

“The likelihood of another OPEC roll of cuts into the first quarter is all but priced in,” said John Evans an analyst at brokerage PVM.

Recent lackluster price action — within a range of less than $6 since mid-October — has sent gauges of implied volatility to the lowest in about two months.

In Brazil, one of the main engines of non-OPEC supply growth, output continued to falter. Oil production was down about 6% from a month earlier and 8% on a year earlier, according to data from the nation’s oil regulator.

