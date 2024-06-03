(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Monday that Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O has accepted to continue in his current post during her government.

“He’s a great public servant who provides certainty of good financial and economic management,” Sheinbaum said in a video posted on X.

During the presidential campaign, Sheinbaum had said she would like Ramirez de la O to stay in the role during her administration, referring to him as an “intelligent, honest” man. The minister, in turn, said ahead of the vote that it would be “an honor” to serve under any circumstance.

Ramirez de la O was appointed finance minister by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in June 2021, replacing Arturo Herrera Gutierrez. Ramirez de la O was Lopez Obrador’s long-time economic adviser before taking on the position.

