The City of Mississauga announced a new brand for its economic development division at the Collision tech conference Monday, in an effort to support its expanding technology sector on a global scale.

Called Invest Mississauga, the division is meant to highlight Canadian advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence and various innovations in science and engineering.

“Our goal is to foster a competitive, prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economy by helping businesses of all sizes grow and succeed,” said Christina Kakaflikas, director of economic development for the City of Mississauga, in a press release.

“Our customer-focused approach provides customized market data, reliable advice, programming and access to valuable networks that help make business decisions easier, faster and more effective at all stages of growth,” Kakaflikas said.

According to the press release, Mississauga’s tech sector comprises up to 44,000 highly skilled workers spread across 940 companies. Nearly 30 per cent of the city’s workforce, who received post-secondary education, specializes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Over recent years, Mississauga has welcomed business sectors in advanced manufacturing, life sciences and financial services, among other emerging industries, the press release says.

A major component of this widespread development, Kafaflikas said, is entrepreneurship.

“From startup to multinational enterprise, we work directly with entrepreneurs and business leaders to understand their needs and provide strategies and resources that will help them grow and achieve their goals,” she said.

She added that the city has fostered leading companies in health technology, particularly those pertaining to medtech, biotech and pharmaceuticals.

According to the press release, there has been a $1.5 billion investment boost in new life sciences in the region since 2020.