(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Ratings said at least six US regional banks with a substantial exposure to commercial real estate loans are at risk of having their debt ratings downgraded.

The long-term ratings of First Merchants Corp., F.N.B. Corp., Fulton Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and WaFd were placed on review for downgrade by the ratings provider.

Regional banks with a substantial concentration in commercial real estate loans face ongoing asset quality and profitability pressures as higher-for-longer interest rates heighten longstanding risks, especially during cycle downturns, Moody’s said in separate statements.

During the low-interest-rate environment that prevailed prior to the onset of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle, many regional banks chose to build and maintain meaningful concentrations in commercial real estate, which is a “volatile asset class,” according to Moody’s. At Fulton, for example, the asset class represents 267% of tangible common equity as of March 31, Moody’s said.

