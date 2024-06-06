(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US dropped back below 7%, helping to ease some of the pressures weighing on homebuyers.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.99%, down from 7.03% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Mortgage rates hovering close to 7% for about two months are sapping buyer demand and complicating the housing market’s key season. More sellers are cutting asking prices and listings are lingering on the market for longer.

“While homebuyers are certainly welcoming the marginal drop in rates, they remain at near two-decade highs and continue to present challenges to both buyers and sellers alike,” said Ralph McLaughlin, a Realtor.com senior economist. “As the final weeks of the spring buying season wane, we can all but be assured that this year’s peak season will be a letdown compared to beginning-of-the-year forecasts.”

The Federal Reserve has been weighing economic data to determine the path for monetary policy. Recent data have shown signs of cooling. A preferred measure of underlying inflation moderated in April, and US hiring in May grew at the slowest pace since the start of the year. The central bank is scheduled to meet next week.

“Mortgage rates retreated this week given incoming data showing slower growth,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement. “Rates are just shy of 7%, and we expect them to modestly decline over the remainder of 2024.”

