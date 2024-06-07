(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scrapping plans to set up a five-year fund of military aid for Ukraine after facing pushback from alliance members, and is instead asking countries to keep up their current contributions, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the new proposal, which could get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, allies will commit to spending a total of at least €40 billion ($43 billion) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine. That would be in line with average annual contributions since Russia’s invasion in 2022, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

NATO would determine each nation’s donation goals based on a percentage of their gross domestic product, and then likely publish totals in an annual report.

The aim would be to provide more transparency about what allies give Ukraine — while gently pressuring any members who don’t meet their commitments, the people said. The US would account for about half the aid, with the alliance’s other 31 members providing the rest.

Stoltenberg had previously floated a plan to pool allied contributions worth $100 billion for five years, but allies questioned its viability amid reluctance to commit to new funds and concerns about misleading Ukraine.

While the new plan wouldn’t involve fresh cash, NATO hopes it would offer Kyiv more predictability about the level of support in the coming years. Allies were shaken after the US Congress waited for months to approve a new round of aid and are also concerned about what the possible reelection of Donald Trump in November would mean for Ukraine funding.

“We have already spent roughly 40 billion per year so far, but what I’m asking allies to do is to commit that for the following years,” Stoltenberg said following a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Prague. “We must maintain at least this level of support each year, for as long as necessary.”

The proposal has broad backing from almost all allies, the people said, though Hungary remains the biggest question mark. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has requested his country be able to opt out of any deepening support for Ukraine.

Turkey has raised concerns of its own about other parts of the Ukraine package due to be agreed by leaders in Washington, according to the people.

NATO is also proposing to take over the operational duties of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates weapons deliveries by about 50 countries to Ukraine, Bloomberg has reported. With NATO’s supreme allied commander in charge, such a step could protect the structure from any political change that may result after the US elections.

Turkey has urged caution that any coordination of military aid avoid the perception of greater allied involvement in the conflict, the people said.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu and Zoltan Simon.

