House Republicans representing critical swing districts in New York and other states are standing by former President Donald Trump after his criminal felony conviction Thursday in Manhattan.

Freshman Nick LaLota, who represents a Long Island battleground district has gone so far as to call for New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul to “immediately announce her intention to pardon President Trump.”

Another first-term House Republican, Mike Lawler, who represents Westchester and other areas just north of New York City, called Trump’s hush-money conviction on 34 felony counts “a sad day.” He said elections should be decided at the ballot box “and not by partisan prosecutors with a political ax to grind.”

The public support for Trump demonstrates the real-time political calculus among Republicans that breaking with the party’s standard-bearer carries more risk than reward, even in the New York City suburbs where where the former president is a divisive figure.

President Joe Biden won many of these toss-up areas in 2020, but some recent polls have indicate a drop in his popularity. The Trump conviction, however, could change the contours of the race in some key areas where the vote promises to be close.

Other New York swing-district Republican freshmen — Marc Molinaro, Anthony D’Esposito and Brandon Williams — also fell in line behind Trump.

Across the country, Representative Ken Calvert, whose redrawn California district includes Palm Springs, asserted the criminal justice system “is being taken advantage of by partisan prosecutors who want to use the power of their office to influence our democratic elections.”

Political Gamble

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll in January found that 17% of Trump voters in swing states said they’d reconsider voting for Trump if he were convicted of a crime.

Democrats in these toss-up races that could determine party control of the House are wasting no time tying the GOP incumbents to Trump.

Lawler’s Democratic opponent in the November election, former Representative Mondaire Jones, said Lawler can’t “claim to support law enforcement or our democracy and continue to support the twice-impeached, serially indicted, and now criminally convicted former president.”

The two Democrats vying in a June 25 primary to take on LaLota — Nancy Goroff and John Avlon — both lashed out at his calls for a pardon.

“Shame on you,” Goroff posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that LaLota’s response “shows once again that you are unfit for public office.”

