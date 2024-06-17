(Bloomberg) -- Angola, which is trying to avoid being added to a global illicit-finance watchlist, said there’s a “high risk” of money laundering in the oil-producing nation’s banking industry.

Commercial lenders also face a “medium risk” of terrorist financing, the central bank said in a statement on its website along with the results of an assessment about the risks of money laundering.

The latest report may help banks improve their procedures, just as Africa’s third-biggest oil producer battles to keep off the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list. Angola has held talks with countries added to the FATF’s rankings in an effort to avoid being included itself, state-owned Jornal de Angola reported last month.

The central bank said commercial lenders should implement measures to mitigate those risks, including raising employee awareness about suspicious money-laundering activity and establishing clear internal policies to identify and distribute information about illicit financing.

South Africa was placed on the Paris-based FATF’s watchlist in February 2023, citing deficiencies in tackling illicit financial flows and terrorism financing. It gave the country until Jan. 31, 2025, to address the shortcomings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.