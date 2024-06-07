(Bloomberg) -- Steven Paul, one of the people vying to take control of Paramount Global, is a friend of the company’s board chair, Shari Redstone, and has an office on the Paramount lot, according to people close to him.

Paul, who also manages the actor Jon Voight, has a deal to co-produce and finance films with Paramount.

Paul’s group sent a letter on Friday to Redstone’s National Amusements Inc., saying he has funding in place to take control of the family holding company, and thus the larger Paramount enterprise, according to people familiar with his proposal.

The offer for National Amusements is more than 10% greater than the $2.25 billion proposed by producer David Ellison, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Paul’s group is looking to acquire a majority interest in National Amusements, allowing the Redstone family to continue to participate in any stock appreciation at Paramount. Paul is being advised by Rockefeller Capital Management.

Other people familiar with the letter, who asked to not be identified, said Paul’s proposal was still lacking in firm financing, beyond the signatures of several investors, and would require time for due diligence before a deal could be signed.

National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family, holds 77% of the voting stock of Paramount, the parent of CBS, MTV and other media businesses. The Redstones have been considering a sale, as the business faces challenges including shrinking ratings for traditional TV and ongoing losses in streaming.

Discussions with Ellison, the son of Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, have been going on for months and are much further along. A special committee of Paramount board members recommended the offer from Ellison in late May.

His bid is a complex, however, one that involves merging his Skydance Media into Paramount and contributing billions of dollars more for other investors in the company.

As a film producer, Paul’s work includes the Baby Geniuses series about a group of highly intelligent talking babies.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Paul’s investment group includes billionaire John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of the Patrón tequila and Paul Mitchell hair care businesses.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.