(Bloomberg) -- Paxos, the company behind PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stablecoin, introduced a similar token that will pay a roughly 5% yield, as crypto firms rush to take advantage of elevated interest rates.

The Lift Dollar, or USDL, is pegged to the greenback and issued by an affiliate Paxos set up in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement on Wednesday. The unit, called Paxos International, will be regulated by Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the firm said.

New York-based Paxos opted to issue the stablecoin from Abu Dhabi because it was uncertain how USDL “would be treated under US law,” Chief Executive Officer Charles Cascarilla said in an interview.

The company wanted to make USDL “available in jurisdictions where we have a lot more confidence that it is able to comply with all the different rules and regulations and laws,” he added. In the US, a stablecoin with a pre-programmed yield would potentially be viewed by regulators as a security, he said in an emailed response to questions.

A proposed bill introducing new guardrails for stablecoins has stalled in the US, but calls to advance the package have picked up in recent months. House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry in May put the onus on Senate Democrats to push forward with the legislation, while earlier this year Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown floated the idea of tying a stablecoin package to a bipartisan marijuana banking bill.

Paxos Trust Company, an entity overseen by the New York Department of Financial Services, last year abruptly halted offering BUSD — a stablecoin linked to crypto exchange Binance — under orders from the regulator.

SEC Clampdown

The US Securities and Exchange Commission spent much of 2023 going after major US players including Coinbase Global Inc., which it accused of breaching securities rules through a staking service that paid yield to crypto holders. Around the same time, Coinbase began shifting parts of its business offshore through a new international exchange licensed in Bermuda.

The FSRA is responsible for overseeing entities that are licensed by and operate in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, like Paxos International.

Like many other stablecoins, Paxo’s USDL is fully backed by a basket of US government securities and cash-like assets to help sustain its dollar peg.

Paxos has teamed up with Argentinian crypto firms Ripio, Buenbit and TiendaCrypto to boost USDL adoption in the South American country, where the company expects strong demand. Years of runaway inflation and financial instability have prompted many Argentines to adopt cryptocurrencies.

The stablecoin, which is already live, is underpinned by the Ethereum blockchain and is “permissionless,” meaning anyone can use it. But efforts will be made to restrict access to the stablecoin in countries such as the US, UK and Japan due to prohibitive local rules, according to Ronak Daya, head of product at Paxos.

Holders will automatically receive yield in USDL into their wallets on a daily basis equal to about 5% annually, Daya said, with Paxos taking issuer fees.

Paxos’s existing products include the $400 million stablecoin rolled out by PayPal in 2023, which is issued by the Paxos Trust Company. But the US is not Paxos’s primary regulator, according to Cascarilla.

“The majority of our business is offshore,” he said, pointing to its Abu Dhabi and Singapore operations. Customers find it “much more certain to operate offshore and not go through a US entity,” he added.

