(Bloomberg) -- Gym chain Planet Fitness on Thursday sold $800 million in bonds backed by franchise agreements, intellectual property and equipment sales to refinance some of its debt.

The fitness company, with its well over 2,000 locations, tapped the whole business securitization market for its fourth time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Capital raised from this issuance will pay off the balance on its 2018 debut deal as well as possibly returning capital to shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

The securitization takes place amid a challenging period for gyms, which were walloped during the Covid shutdown and whose memberships still generally lag pre-pandemic levels. Bucking the trend, Planet Fitness’ sales have rebounded to $4.5 billion in 2023 from $3.3 billion in 2019, according to a May 31 report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Kroll rated both tranches of the deal BBB. The ratings firm outlined potential strengths including its highly franchised network, experienced management team, but also possible negatives such as the increased popularity of weight loss medications that could lower demand for health and fitness centers.

Businesses with a chain model sometimes use the whole business securitization market to raise funds, as the transaction’s structure allows investors to offer cheaper financing in exchange for more control of assets. Other fitness companies have borrowed in this market including Self Esteem Brands, which owns Anytime Fitness, and Orangetheory Fitness, which recently raised $570 million together.

The whole business securitization pathway has been popular this year, with volumes on track to be their highest since 2021 when over $15 billion priced. This year, at least eight others have sold debt, including sandwich shop Subway’s jumbo $3.35 billion transaction.

A representative from Guggenheim, which managed the deal, declined to comment. Planet Fitness didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

--With assistance from Charles Williams.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.