(Bloomberg) -- Poland and Moldova are looking for ways to help Ukraine boost its electricity security amid a barrage of recent Russian attacks on power facilities.

Poland, which has abundant coal, is discussing a plan that would allow its generators to burn fuel at home and send it to Ukraine using existing connections, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“At least it will partially help Ukraine survive the winter,” he said at a press conference on Monday in Warsaw, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Under the proposal, Poland would be exempt from European Union emissions payments for the electricity sent to Ukraine, though the details are still being worked out, he added.

Moldova is working on a plan to generate electricity in its territory using Ukrainian gas, though the project is technically complex and likely can’t begin until winter, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov told Bloomberg. “This is not a commercial project, it’s dedicated to helping Ukraine,” he added.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities this year, causing blackouts and destroying vast swathes of the country’s power-producing infrastructure. Zelenskiy is seeking investment to build as much as 1 gigawatt of decentralized generating capacity in the coming months.

Moldova — a nation of 2.6 million people, which recently launched accession negotiations with the EU — has no large energy plants nor gas or coal production. It’s now assessing where it could install generating capacity domestically, so that it “does not become a target for Russian missiles,” Parlicov said. Moldova isn’t a member of the NATO alliance.

