(Bloomberg) -- Tropical storm watches have been posted along the Texas and Mexican coasts as a low-pressure system gathers strength in Bay of Campeche at the southern end of the Gulf of Mexico and threatens heavy rain across Central America, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Still called “potential tropical one,” the disorganized system is likely to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Alberto, the first of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, by Wednesday. Even if it remains ragged, it will likely bring dangerous winds and flooding rains across parts of Central America, as well as Mexico and Texas.

“Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Wednesday over portions of northeastern Mexico and the Texas coast south of Port O’Connor,” Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in a forecast.

Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned petroleum company, has off-shore production in the Bay of Campeche. The six-month Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and several preseason forecasts called for it to bring 20 or more storms before the season ends November 30. An average season produces 14 storms.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.