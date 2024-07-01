(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump has some immunity from criminal charges for trying overturn the 2020 election results. The decision all but ensures that a trial won’t happen before the November election.

Read the full decision here.

The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, ruled for the first time that former presidents are shielded from prosecution for some official acts. They ordered the lower courts to revisit the case to decide the extent of the allegations that are off limits.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.