(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economic situation remains weaker than normal in the business sector, but there are clear hopes across all industries that the situation will have improved within six months, according to a survey of businesses by the country’s central bank.

“Retailers believe that the worst is behind them and see some signs that sales have increased since the autumn,” the Riksbank said in a report published Monday. Companies in the industry are also more optimistic about the future as they expect household demand to be stimulated by lower inflation and falling interest expenses.

“This is also reflected in companies’ price plans, with those selling to households planning to increase their sales prices in the coming year, given stronger demand,” the Riksbank said. However, the planned price increases are described by companies as moderate and “in line with the inflation target.”

The assessment of economic trends are based on hopes that inflation remains low and that interest rates continue to fall, according to the central bank. Several firms therefore expressed some concern that developments will not be as expected. “The development is considered fragile and companies think that not much is needed for households to become more restrained in their consumption,” the Riksbank said.

